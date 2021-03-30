With Sony reportedly shutting down the PS3, Vita, and PSP stores, how do we deal with game history and preservation for digital-only releases? The team also review It Takes Two and chat about all the activities you can do during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day 2021 event.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
