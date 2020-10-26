Best answer: Yes, because it won't cost you a thing. The Jabra Elite 75t already earn their namesake among the best true wireless earbuds available, and now they have active noise cancelation (ANC) through a firmware update. It's an impressive feat, but also best to measure your expectations because some hardware is missing to make it even better. Blocking things out: Jabra Elite 75t ($150 at Amazon)

Getting the new ANC firmware

Finding the firmware isn't hard. Jabra's Sound+ app notes there's a new upgrade available when connecting the Elite 75t or Elite Active 75t. Since both models use the same internal components, the upgrade applies to both the exact same way. It's actually more of an intricate process than you might think, coming in two parts that are easy to follow on the app. The first ends when the LED on the back of the earbuds' case flashes purple to show it's loading the update, and then eventually turns off. The second is calibrating the ANC to your own preferences. To do that, you will need to position yourself with some noise in the background. It's great if you're outside, but turning on a fan or TV is fine, too. Whatever level of noise reduction you choose isn't necessarily permanent. You can always adjust it later in the app by going to Settings > Personalize your headset > Active Noise Cancelation. It even lets you favor one ear a little more than another if balance is something you need. It's a unique take on personalizing a feature that often has no methodology for doing so, and it works really well. What the Jabra Elite 75t sound like with ANC

What Jabra pulled off here is a first for any pair of true wireless earbuds. At no other time has a company added ANC to a set of earbuds, especially so long after they first launched. It may turn out to be a cool precedent for others to follow, but until then, the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t are the guinea pigs. Now, these earbuds are missing a key element that makes ANC what it is out of the box on other pairs. Those use a hybrid ANC setup that combines internal and external microphones to cancel out ambient sounds. Jabra's two pairs here don't have internal mics, so cutting the noise down only works one way. That's why the effect won't match a hybrid ANC system. It simply can't, but there's no question; it's an improvement when faced with low-frequency sounds. Think of a plane, car, bus, running fan — stuff like that. It struggles more with higher pitches, and mixed sounds will also see some of the background poke through. For instance, while riding my bike with ANC on, cars and nearby voices were muffled, whereas wind and the chirps of kids playing were more audible. By default, Jabra maps ANC to the left earbud, so when you press it, you cycle through the three options of ANC, HearThrough, and Off. This way, you can switch back to any of the modes with a simple press, and being a button rather than a touch-sensitive surface, you won't be fiddling with it. How it compares to the Jabra Elite 85t hybrid ANC