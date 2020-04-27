The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are down to $49.99 right now at Newegg in refurbished condition. This is an absolutely stellar price for these highly-rated earbuds with over half off their usual price in new condition. They've never gone lower than this either, beating other refurb offers. On top of the discount, you also get a fre $5 Newegg gift card thrown in with your purchase at no extra cost. It's not a huge credit, but it's a nice added freebie.
Refurb savings
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case
The 65t have dual mics and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to 5 hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours from the charging case. This deal also includes a $5 Newegg gift card.
$49.99
$79.99 $30 off
The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.
Daniel Bader's review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a "The Best" award. He called the earbuds "nearly flawless" and said "If you've been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don't look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra's got your back."
We don't see as many deals on the Elite 65t anymore since they've been replaced by a newer version, the Elite 75t. Those earbuds are currently $180 at Best Buy, though, so you're saving a lot going with the 65t on sale today. Read our review of the new earbuds and check out our handy guide to help you decide betwen the two, though the price being over $100 apart may be the main deciding factor right now.
