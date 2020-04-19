The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched earlier this week, but the company didn't reveal Indian pricing at the launch event. With the OnePlus 8 starting off at $699 and the OnePlus 8 Pro debuting at $899, that led to a lot of consternation from Indian customers as to how costly the devices would end up being in India.

OnePlus tired to assuage fears with a tweet, and the launch of the OnePlus 8 series in China — with both devices retailing for $135 less than their U.S. equivalents — further cemented the fact that the phones will be heavily discounted in India.

Now we have official confirmation from OnePlus on the same. The OnePlus 8 will go on sale in India for ₹41,999 ($550), and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for ₹54,999 ($720). For context, that's $149 less than what the OnePlus 8 retails for in the U.S., and $179 less than the going rate for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Interestingly, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 in India comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, versus 8GB/128GB in other markers.

Here's the full details on OnePlus 8 pricing in India:

OnePlus 8 6GB/128GB (Glacial Green): ₹41,999 ($550)

OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): ₹44,999 ($590)

OnePlus 8 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow): ₹49,999 ($655)

OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB/128GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green): ₹54,999 ($720)

OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB/256GB (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue): ₹59,999 ($785).

In fact, the high-end 12GB/256GB option of the OnePlus 8 Pro in India ends up being more affordable than the base variant of the same model in other markets. It's obvious why OnePlus is offering its latest devices at such a heavy discount in India: the country accounts for over a third of OnePlus' global sales, and with the company being the leading manufacturer in the high-end category, it needs to maintain its position.

As always, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available on Amazon India and offline channels, and sales are set to kick off sometime in May. If you like what's on offer, you can sign up on Amazon India to be notified of further updates. The Bullets Wireless Z are also going to debut at the same time, and will launch in the country for just ₹1,999 ($26).