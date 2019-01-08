YouTube is one of the most visited sites on the internet, and seemingly everybody's favorite way to learn new information or just kill time … and for many, it's down today.
A number of users have been reporting error messages and problems loading YouTube's home page and videos over the last hour; for some, thumbnails and text won't load on the main feed, while others are having trouble loading videos or comments (hey, maybe that last part is actually a new feature). Some creators are also having trouble live streaming and uploading new videos.
If YouTube isn't loading for you or you're seeing error messages on the site – we're on it! More updates to follow.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 8, 2019
YouTube is aware of the issues, with @TeamYouTube responding to complaints on Twitter and assuring users that they're working to fix it. Keep in mind that these problems aren't affecting everyone — YouTube is working just fine on all of my devices, and from the looks of it, plenty of people in the responses to Team Youtube's tweets are doing fine, too.
Have you been having problems with YouTube today? Let us know in the comments — we'll update you when things are back up and running.
Update: Team YouTube is now replying back to users claiming that it's fixed the issues.