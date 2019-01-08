YouTube is one of the most visited sites on the internet, and seemingly everybody's favorite way to learn new information or just kill time … and for many, it's down today.

A number of users have been reporting error messages and problems loading YouTube's home page and videos over the last hour; for some, thumbnails and text won't load on the main feed, while others are having trouble loading videos or comments (hey, maybe that last part is actually a new feature). Some creators are also having trouble live streaming and uploading new videos.