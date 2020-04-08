What you need to know
- Looks like Snapchat is down right now.
- There's been a very high surge on Downdetector.
- Twitter is also awash with reports, and it looks like its global.
If you're trying to send snaps right now and can't, you're not alone, Snapchat is definitely down.
Snapchat has now Tweeted from its Snapchat Support account to confirm it is aware of the issues and is looking into it:
We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looking into it
We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looking into it 🛠️— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 8, 2020
Nearly 30,000 outage reports have been logged on Downdetector in the last 20 minutes or so, and Downdector's outage map appears to show that the issues are global. Problems reported including both sending and receiving snaps. We're also seeing a lot of people engaging with our 'How to fix a login fail error on Snapchat' pieces.
There are also hundreds upon hundreds of tweets regarding the outage.
If you're also experiencing issues, let us know! As stated, given how many reports there are of this outage across Twitter and over on Downdetector, it's very likely that this is a server-side issue on Snapchat's end. Unfortunately, that means there probably isn't much you can do to solve the issue.
Just in case though, you can check out our Snapchat troubleshooting guide, which will help you check for any Snapchat updates, as well as resetting your network settings, and uninstalling and reinstalling the app.
As mentioned, Snapchat is looking into these issues, but there's no indication as to when they might get fixed. We'll keep an eye on everything and let you know when Snapchat is back up and running!
