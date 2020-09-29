Having issues on Slack this morning? It's not your fault. Many users have reported a Slack slowdown from around 8 am Eastern this morning going via DownDetector reports. The company itself confirmed the issue on its status page, noting that users may experience "performance issues, message send failures, boot failures or connectivity issues, and API slowness.

The Slack team said:

Some people may be experiencing slow performance and trouble sending messages in Slack. We're currently investigating and will have more information shortly. Thank you for your patience.

As of 9:30 am Eastern. the issue is still ongoing, and Slack promises to update users as soon as they have a fix. "We apologise for the continued disruption, we're continuing to investigate this issue," the Slack team said.