Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were two of the most powerful phones to be released last year, offering top-of-the-line performance, an incredible AMOLED display, the wildly popular S Pen, and much, much more.

It's now 2020, however, and all eyes are on what Samsung's going to do with the upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup. And, after that, it'll be time to look forward to the Note 11/Note 20.

Even so, someone in our AC forums recently mentioned that they just picked up the Note 10+ and have really been enjoying it.