Galaxy Note 10 PlusSource: Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were two of the most powerful phones to be released last year, offering top-of-the-line performance, an incredible AMOLED display, the wildly popular S Pen, and much, much more.

It's now 2020, however, and all eyes are on what Samsung's going to do with the upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup. And, after that, it'll be time to look forward to the Note 11/Note 20.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Even so, someone in our AC forums recently mentioned that they just picked up the Note 10+ and have really been enjoying it.

robinhelenehebert

Hi folks. I had the Note 9 for over a year! Wow what an accomplishment lol. Still a good phone but the camera was lacking and I am a photographer so this camera impressed me. I have to say after using the phone for a day it's amazing. Do we need screen protectors on this? I heard it has a built in one but I can't tell.

Reply
o4liberty

I am rocking the original screen protector from day one and its performance has been nothing but stellar when I have dropped my note.

Reply
L0n3N1nja

I mean no offense when I say this but I am really confused by how you claim to be a photographer and the camera really impressed you when it's essentially an identical camera. On paper it's not any better than the Note 9, although it may be an updated image sensor I'm not sure. Personally as a photographer I've been disappointed in the fact the S7, Note 8, and Note 9 all shoot almost...

Reply

That got us to thinking — Is it worth buying the Galaxy Note 10 in 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.