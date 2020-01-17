Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were two of the most powerful phones to be released last year, offering top-of-the-line performance, an incredible AMOLED display, the wildly popular S Pen, and much, much more.
It's now 2020, however, and all eyes are on what Samsung's going to do with the upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup. And, after that, it'll be time to look forward to the Note 11/Note 20.
Even so, someone in our AC forums recently mentioned that they just picked up the Note 10+ and have really been enjoying it.
That got us to thinking — Is it worth buying the Galaxy Note 10 in 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Put your phone on vibrate! Nobody needs to hear your notifications
Please do us all a favor: put your phone on vibrate and leave it there. Your contribution to a calmer society will be appreciated.
New Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals a penta camera array, gorgeous ceramic body
Yet another render of the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro has popped up online, showing off the phone's ceramic body and a five-camera array.
Alphabet becomes the fourth trillion dollar company
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has hit a market capitalization value of $1 trillion according to CNBC. The company is the fourth U.S. company worth $1 trillion. The milestone comes more than a month after the founders announced they would be stepping down.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market!
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!