Intel today announced that it is bringing its 11th Gen Intel Core processors to Chrome OS devices. The latest "Tiger Lake" family of processors is claimed to deliver significant improvements in both CPU and graphics performance over the previous generation.

According to Intel, upcoming Chromebooks powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors will be capable of loading web pages up to 28% faster compared to even the best Chromebook currently available. They will also offer up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance and up to 2.5 times faster office productivity. Additionally, Intel says Tiger Lake Chromebooks will allow users to import, batch edit, and export photos in Adobe Lightroom up to 23% faster. Video production time in Kinemaster is claimed to be up to 54% faster.