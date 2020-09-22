What you need to know
- Intel is bringing its latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors to Chromebooks.
- Intel claims the upcoming Chromebooks powered by its "Tiger Lake" processors will offer significantly improved performance.
- It has also teased the Evo platform-based Chromebooks, which are expected to be launched sometime early next year.
Intel today announced that it is bringing its 11th Gen Intel Core processors to Chrome OS devices. The latest "Tiger Lake" family of processors is claimed to deliver significant improvements in both CPU and graphics performance over the previous generation.
According to Intel, upcoming Chromebooks powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors will be capable of loading web pages up to 28% faster compared to even the best Chromebook currently available. They will also offer up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance and up to 2.5 times faster office productivity. Additionally, Intel says Tiger Lake Chromebooks will allow users to import, batch edit, and export photos in Adobe Lightroom up to 23% faster. Video production time in Kinemaster is claimed to be up to 54% faster.
Marcus Yam, Technology Evangelist at Intel, wrote in a blog post:
At Intel, we engineer our silicon to excel in performance across the widest variety of use cases, workloads and form factors. Chrome OS devices are no exception, and this is a key segment we focus on. Chromebooks have never been more important with the accelerated shift to working and learning from home.
Aside from confirming that its latest Intel Core processor family will soon be coming to Chromebooks, Intel has teased its upcoming Intel Evo platform. Intel expects the first Chromebooks based on the platform to arrive sometime in the first half of 2021.
