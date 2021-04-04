If you're looking for one of the best VPN services available on the market today, it's definitely worth checking out ProtonVPN .

Its top features include a sizeable global server network, the ability to unblock Netflix, a strict no-logging policy, a kill switch, strong encryption, P2P support, a free plan offering unlimited data, and so much more.

Besides providing an extensive range of features and capabilities, ProtonVPN also offers easy-to-use and highly secure apps for all major operating systems, plus one of the best free VPN plans available so you can try it out risk-free. One of its most popular apps is ProtonVPN for Android. But how you download, install, and set it up? Read on to find out.

How to download and install ProtonVPN on Android

Before you can experience all the benefits offered by ProtonVPN, you'll need to download and install its official app on your Android smartphone or tablet. Luckily, this process comprises a few quick and easy steps.