Instagram adds profile banner for upcoming live, remix option for any video

Instagram has unveiled a new feature that allows creators to display their upcoming livestreams on their profile, making it easier for anyone, followers and non-followers alike, to easily discover their scheduled broadcast.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the new feature in a video posted to his Twitter account. He noted that while creators have been able to schedule a livestream for quite some time now, the new feature lets them "separate scheduling a live from creating a feed post, or even now a Story post, about that live."

🎉 New Features 🎉



Some fun ones this week:

- Live in Profiles

- Remix Video



Let me know what other features you’d like to see 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y0QIR7PgPF — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 26, 2022

Prior to this change, creators could only notify their followers about upcoming livestreams via posts and Stories. It did, however, limit their ability to reach as many people as possible.

With a profile banner, creators will be able to let anyone visiting their profile know that they have a scheduled livestream and provide an easy way for them to receive a reminder once the broadcast is live. On the creator's profile, a badge will appear, with which people can sign up to receive notifications.

Mosseri added that users can create as many scheduled livestreams as they like. Instagram will display all upcoming lives in a side-scrolling list on their profile.

The new feature will go a long way toward helping creators reach as many livestream viewers as they can, especially since it is now testing a new subscription service that will give subscribers exclusive access to Stories and live content.

Instagram has also introduced a new improvement to Remix, a feature it launched in early 2021 to take on TikTok's Duet. At the time, the feature only allowed users to remix a Reels video, which is Instagram's TikTok clone. The new capability allows users to record a video on their Android phones or iPhones alongside any video from another user, as long as it is publicly shared.

The new changes may seem like minor updates, but they can provide a significant boost to creators' audience growth.