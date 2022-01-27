Instagram adds profile banner for upcoming live, remix option for any video

What you need to know
- Instagram now displays a banner for your upcoming livestream right on your profile.
- The feature makes it easier to notify people, including non-followers, about your upcoming live event.
- In addition, you can now remix any publicly shared video on Instagram.
Instagram has unveiled a new feature that allows creators to display their upcoming livestreams on their profile, making it easier for anyone, followers and non-followers alike, to easily discover their scheduled broadcast.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the new feature in a video posted to his Twitter account. He noted that while creators have been able to schedule a livestream for quite some time now, the new feature lets them "separate scheduling a live from creating a feed post, or even now a Story post, about that live."
Prior to this change, creators could only notify their followers about upcoming livestreams via posts and Stories. It did, however, limit their ability to reach as many people as possible.
With a profile banner, creators will be able to let anyone visiting their profile know that they have a scheduled livestream and provide an easy way for them to receive a reminder once the broadcast is live. On the creator's profile, a badge will appear, with which people can sign up to receive notifications.
Mosseri added that users can create as many scheduled livestreams as they like. Instagram will display all upcoming lives in a side-scrolling list on their profile.
The new feature will go a long way toward helping creators reach as many livestream viewers as they can, especially since it is now testing a new subscription service that will give subscribers exclusive access to Stories and live content.
Instagram has also introduced a new improvement to Remix, a feature it launched in early 2021 to take on TikTok's Duet. At the time, the feature only allowed users to remix a Reels video, which is Instagram's TikTok clone. The new capability allows users to record a video on their Android phones or iPhones alongside any video from another user, as long as it is publicly shared.
The new changes may seem like minor updates, but they can provide a significant boost to creators' audience growth.
Meta doubles down on Oculus Quest name change and everyone hates it
The response to Meta's Oculus Quest rebranding is less than ideal for the company as it tried to move away from the Facebook name.
Discord is back to normal after a major outage left users unable to connect
Discord servers should be back to normal after a brief outage last lasted a couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Android apps hit Windows 11 Release Preview Channel, make public debut soon
Microsoft announced two updates to Android apps on Windows 11, signaling an imminent release for Windows 11 users not on the Insider builds.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.