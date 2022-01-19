Instagram is ready to take your money, starts testing subscriptions

Instagram has just launched an early test for its new subscription service. The feature is aimed at helping creators monetize their content by letting their fans contribute.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the feature on Wednesday, explaining that it's still in its early stages and will help creators "grow their recurring monthly income." Subscriptions allow creators to set their own prices ($0.99 to $99) based on how much they think their content is worth, and subscribers can access exclusive content.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉



Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

- Subscriber Lives

- Subscriber Stories

- Subscriber Badges



We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

Subscriber Lives and Stories will allow creators to publish live broadcasts and stories exclusively for their subscribers. These subscribers will also receive badges so creators can quickly identify their comments and messages.