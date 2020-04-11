What you need to know
- Instagram finally is rolling out web DMs to all users.
- The company announced a testing period in January for a select group of users.
- Facebook still plans on bridging all its messaging services eventually.
Instagram is finally rolling out desktop DMs after testing the feature for a few months. You'll now be able to read, send, and respond to DMs from your browser much like you can from the mobile app. Features like emoji and gif support come along for the ride, and you'll be able to share images and videos directly from the feed to your friends' inboxes.
*Sliding into your DMs*— Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020
Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv
While users have always been able to DM through mobile apps, the feature was one that was conspicuously absent on the otherwise decent desktop web-app.
The expansion of direct messaging functionality to the web at this time is a smart — if late — move. Social media managers and influencers often use a variety of PC-based tools to manage their profiles, letting them manage their DMs on the same device only makes sense. For businesses that take orders via Instagram, web access to DMs will undoubtedly offer a boost in productivity, no matter how slight.
Facebook wants to make its messaging platforms more interoperative going forward. The company has already tried to bridge is platforms feature sets, offering stories, and video chatting on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. By putting Instagram DMs on the desktop, it's now easier to use any of Facebook's messaging platforms no matter what you're using.
Instagram: Everything you need to know
Daily Coronavirus updates: Amazon sets up its own testing lab for COVID-19
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Call of Duty: Mobile is the first mobile game I've fallen in love with
I'm someone that usually doesn't bother with mobile games — like, at all. However, Call of Duty: Mobile pulled me in the day it launched and hasn't let go of me since.
Here's everything you need to know about Android TV
We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it's also an operating system for TVs? Here's everything you need to know about Android TV!
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.