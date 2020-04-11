Instagram is finally rolling out desktop DMs after testing the feature for a few months. You'll now be able to read, send, and respond to DMs from your browser much like you can from the mobile app. Features like emoji and gif support come along for the ride, and you'll be able to share images and videos directly from the feed to your friends' inboxes.

*Sliding into your DMs*



Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

While users have always been able to DM through mobile apps, the feature was one that was conspicuously absent on the otherwise decent desktop web-app.

The expansion of direct messaging functionality to the web at this time is a smart — if late — move. Social media managers and influencers often use a variety of PC-based tools to manage their profiles, letting them manage their DMs on the same device only makes sense. For businesses that take orders via Instagram, web access to DMs will undoubtedly offer a boost in productivity, no matter how slight.

Facebook wants to make its messaging platforms more interoperative going forward. The company has already tried to bridge is platforms feature sets, offering stories, and video chatting on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. By putting Instagram DMs on the desktop, it's now easier to use any of Facebook's messaging platforms no matter what you're using.

