Ahead of the commercial launch of Reliance Jio's broadband service in India, Airtel has rebranded its Airtel TV platform to Airtel Xstream and launched two new Android TV-based products: Xstream Box and Xstream Stick.

The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at ₹3,999 ($55), although existing Airtel Digital TV subscribers can get it for just ₹2,249 ($31). Customers who purchase the new set-top-box will get a 1-year subscription to the company's Xstream app content and a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. In addition to Airtel stores and the company's own online store, the Xstream Box will be sold via leading e-commerce sites as well as major retailers such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

Airtel's new Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with the Airtel Xstream app pre-installed, providing access to movies and web shows in 13 different languages from partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra, and Curiosity Stream.

Users will also be able to download more than 5,000 apps from the Google Play Store. Similar to Airtel's first Android-powered set-top-box, the Xstream Box supports up to 4K Ultra HD resolution. It has Chromecast built-in and is claimed to be capable of "advanced gaming with high-end graphics."