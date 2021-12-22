India's Income Department is conducting raids at the offices of OPPO and OnePlus' Chinese distribution partners in Rajkot and Hyderabad, according to a report from The Economic Times. Similar raids are also being carried out at the offices of Xiaomi's distribution partners in various cities across the country, based on "intelligence input" on tax evasion and concealed income.

The raids come just week after one of OPPO's Chinese distribution partners was penalized in hundreds of crores by the country's Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Income Tax department could soon conduct similar raids at the offices of OPPO's other distribution partners across the country.

As per a report published by ET in October, the Indian government is working on pushing BBK-owned smartphone brands to leverage local companies instead of operating through Chinese distribution partners in the country. Since there's currently no legal framework that allows the governemt to bar such operations, it has apparently decided to "unofficially" convey its stance to the companies.

The government is developing a legal framework that could have a clause around working with distribution companies belonging to countries that share borders with India. OPPO and its sister brand Vivo are among the most popular smartphone makers in the country, with a particularly strong presence in the offline segment. Both brands currently rely on Chinese partners to distribute their best Android phones inn the Indian market.