It's a dog-eat-dog world out there. It can be hard to build yourself a solid career if you're not constantly improving your resume and updating your skills. The ability to prove to your employer that you're constantly improving your professional skillset may even lead to raises, new responsibilities and promotion considerations.

One area of expertise that transcends most industries and career fields is project management. Taking the lead on a major project requires a whole lot of time and resource management skills, to maximize efficiency and limit wasted time and effort. But before you can establish yourself as the go-to project manager at your workplace, you'll need to learn the best strategies for success.

Six Sigma is a statistically-driven methodology for streamlining and improving processes within large projects, whether they relate to manufacturing products or providing services. Major corporations such as General Electric use Six Stigma to ensure the quality of their products and services.

