Last month, Swedish video technology company Imint announced its latest video enhancement solutions for multi-camera smartphones. The company has now announced that it is collaborating with leading chipmaker Qualcomm to develop a new generation of AI-based video enhancement solutions.

Andreas Lifvendahl, Chief Executive Officer of Imint, said in a statement:

By teaming up with Qualcomm Technologies, Imint is able to leverage their core technology to bring a new generation of Imint video enhancement solutions to market faster than ever before. Our collaboration allows us to remain laser-focused on that which we do best – video enhancement and analytics – while continuously leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' latest breakthroughs to elevate the performance of our solutions.

Imint's new Vidhance Selfie Mode, which is a result of its collaboration with Qualcomm, helps keep users in the video frame even when they're moving. The solution utilizes Qualcomm's high-accuracy hardware facial detection, assisted by the company's 5th generation AI engine. The two companies have also developed a "power consumption reduction enabler" technology, which helps lower power consumption when processing videos with Imint's Vidhance solutions. Imint says the technology has been optimized for use on phones that feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In addition to Vidhance Selfie Mode, Imint's suite of video enhancement solutions also includes Vidhance Super Stabilization, Vidhance Multi-Camera Transition, and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction. These solutions are used in phones from several popular brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo.

Imint's new Vidhance algorithms can turn phones into action cameras