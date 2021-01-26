Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra backSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series has been the talk of the town for the past couple of weeks, but among all of that excitement, we also saw reports of something not nearly as uplifting. Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe shared an ominous Tweet saying "Galaxy Note" with a picture that says "The End" — strongly suggesting that there won't be a Note 21 this year.

There have been substantial rumors and reports hinting at the Note line being done for, and especially with the S21 Ultra shipping with S Pen support, a future without a Note seems more likely than ever before.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

A few of our AC forum members got to talking about this, saying:

mustang7757

If this year the last Note , I'll get it , keep my Note 20U also and will always have a Note 😎 🙂

Reply
wookiee2cu

Looking at the S21 Ultra, it does not have an expandable SD card slot, doesn't come with a stylus (will support a stylus though) and there is no stylus housing built into the phone itself. Seems like they are making a lower Note capable phone rather than a full on replacement.

Reply
bigsmoke79

I think this is the end :( I'm not convinced by the fold I tried one I hate the crease in the middle when it's open (it's visible and annoys me) and when folded the screen keyboard is far too tiny to type on so I am out. Will hold onto the note 20 ultra for a few years and look elsewhere.

Reply
Kizzy Catwoman

I think a few people will. I am tempted by the N20U but the Exynos chip inside it puts me off it. Battery life isn't too good by many accounts. I will keep my S10+ for a while longer. Get the battery replaced in the summer and keep it going. It has plenty of space left.

Reply

All of this got us wondering — If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?

Join the conversation in the forums!

These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
Keep your screen scratch-free

These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good

The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.