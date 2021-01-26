Samsung's Galaxy S21 series has been the talk of the town for the past couple of weeks, but among all of that excitement, we also saw reports of something not nearly as uplifting. Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe shared an ominous Tweet saying "Galaxy Note" with a picture that says "The End" — strongly suggesting that there won't be a Note 21 this year.

There have been substantial rumors and reports hinting at the Note line being done for, and especially with the S21 Ultra shipping with S Pen support, a future without a Note seems more likely than ever before.

A few of our AC forum members got to talking about this, saying:

All of this got us wondering — If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?

