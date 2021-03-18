Last November, Google updated its longstanding and generous Google Photos storage policies. With the change, all photos and videos uploaded after June 1, 2021, will now count towards your 15GB of free Google account storage. Photos uploaded before that time would not count against the storage.

Pixel phone owners from generations 1-5 would continue to be exempt from the change as long as their devices were working and supported, though some confusion on this point has remained since the initial announcement. Thankfully, a Google Photos team member tweeted this week confirming that high-quality photo uploads (up to 16MP) from Pixel phones from 2 through 5 will continue to not count against one's Google account storage.

HQ uploads from Pixels 2-5 will continue to be free and unlimited after June 1st. But uploads from other devices, including future Pixels, will count towards your Google account storage — Raja Ayyagari (@mindofraja) March 14, 2021

This got us wondering... would you consider grabbing a Pixel 5 before that June 1st deadline?

We want to hear from you — If current Pixels up to the 5 will keep unlimited photo backups, does that make you more likely to buy a 5 or lower before the 6 comes out?

