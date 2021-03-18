Join to become Huawei Community admin and win a FreeBuds Studio. Apply now>>>

Pixel 4a Alex Google Photos OutsideSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

Last November, Google updated its longstanding and generous Google Photos storage policies. With the change, all photos and videos uploaded after June 1, 2021, will now count towards your 15GB of free Google account storage. Photos uploaded before that time would not count against the storage.

Pixel phone owners from generations 1-5 would continue to be exempt from the change as long as their devices were working and supported, though some confusion on this point has remained since the initial announcement. Thankfully, a Google Photos team member tweeted this week confirming that high-quality photo uploads (up to 16MP) from Pixel phones from 2 through 5 will continue to not count against one's Google account storage.

This got us wondering... would you consider grabbing a Pixel 5 before that June 1st deadline?

Smokeaire01
Smokeaire01

Apparently there is another change in the unlimited photo storage policy. "Current Pixel Owners Will Get to Keep Unlimited Storage in Google Photos After June. " https://gizmodo.com/current-pixel-owners-will-get-to-keep-unlimited-storage-1846476622

Reply
B. Diddy
B. Diddy

Remind me -- did Google at one point say that the Pixel 4 &amp; 5 would lose unlimited backups after June 2021? I could've sworn they did, but then when I was recently searching about it, I found this Google blog article from Nov 2020 saying that Pixels 1-5 would keep whatever unlimited plan they had forever: https://blog.google/products/photos/storage-changes/

Reply
Smokeaire01
Smokeaire01

I think "high quality" was always going to be unlimited after June 1st, not "Original Quality", which is what prompted me to buy additional storage when it was first announced whatever months ago.

Reply

