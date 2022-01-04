What you need to know
- HyperX unveiled a new line of gaming accessories at CES 2022.
- One of these new devices is the HyperX Clutch gaming controller for Android and PC.
- There's also the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless headset, which is claimed to feature a 300-hour battery life.
- The HyperX Clutch controller is set to be available for $49.99 in March, while the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is coming at $199.99 in February.
HyperX made some big announcements at CES 2022, revealing multiple new gaming accessories. There's the new HyperX Clutch gaming controller for Android and PC, which sports a USB-C to USB-A cable and a 19-hour battery life. The Clutch controller also uses 2.4Ghz wireless and Bluetooth support for Android mobile devices.
If you're tired of having to grab an Android gaming controller and a phone mount separately, you'll be happy to know that the HyperX Clutch comes with a detachable clip for holding the best Android phones in place, making playing games easy.
Meanwhile, HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset. This headset is claimed to be the first in the world featuring a 300-hour battery life on a single charge. The headset features 50mm drivers and a range of up to 20 meters.
Rounding out the reveals, HyperX shared the Pulsefire Haste Wireless gaming mouse, with a long-lasting 100-hour battery life. If you need a new keyboard as well, there's the HyperX Alloy Origins 65
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is scheduled to arrive at retailers in February 2022 at $199.99, while the HyperX Clutch controller is currently slated to be available for $49.99 in March. The Pulsefire Haste Wireless gaming mouse and the Alloy Origins 65 keyboard are both expected in February at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.
HyperX does note however that shipping delays caused by the ongoing pandemic mean that the accessories might launch at a later date, depending on availability and your exact region.
