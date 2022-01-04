HyperX made some big announcements at CES 2022, revealing multiple new gaming accessories. There's the new HyperX Clutch gaming controller for Android and PC, which sports a USB-C to USB-A cable and a 19-hour battery life. The Clutch controller also uses 2.4Ghz wireless and Bluetooth support for Android mobile devices.

If you're tired of having to grab an Android gaming controller and a phone mount separately, you'll be happy to know that the HyperX Clutch comes with a detachable clip for holding the best Android phones in place, making playing games easy.

Meanwhile, HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset. This headset is claimed to be the first in the world featuring a 300-hour battery life on a single charge. The headset features 50mm drivers and a range of up to 20 meters.