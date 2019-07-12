Hulu today very quietly began streaming some content in 4K resolution. That's the sort of thing you'd think it'd crow a bit about, but we've had nothing more than a smattering of Twitter replies, and a lone support page.

But nevertheless, 4K resolution is back. But with caveats.

First is that it's only supported on two pieces of hardware. And those are Apple TV 4K — which we very much still consider to be the best streaming box you can buy. It's also available on Chromecast Ultra, which is a great option if you don't mind using your phone a lot and don't need a full streaming box.

The 4K resolution also is currently limited to Hulu's original programming. The good news is that includes such standouts as The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, Harlots, Catch-22 and more. The bad news is, well, that there's a lot of content out there that's not done by Hulu but still deserves some ultra-high definition love. But more's the pity.

The other good news is that Hulu isn't charging any extra to watch its shows in 4K. The same can't be said for, say, Netflix, which requires its top tier for its top resolution. Who's to say if that'll always be the case.

One final thing: If you're going to take advantage of the higher resolution, Hulu says you'll need an internet connection with at least 16mbps downstream. Chances are you meet that. But if not, it's time to call your ISP.