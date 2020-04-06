HuluSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Hulu is currently down for some people.
  • The outages are spread across the U.S.
  • The troubles began at around 8 pm, Eastern time.

If you're stuck at home and were hoping to kill some time binging the latest season of Marvel's Runaways, you're likely to be disappointed. Hulu has been experiencing outages across the U.S.

The issues seems to have started around 8 pm, Eastern time, with DownDetector reporting a peak of 1,163 reports at around 10:20 pm. The problems seems to relate to Live TV, where users reporting no or very few channels are available:

The outage reports have started to drop off in the last hour, though, as the company has begun rolling out a fix on its end.

Hulu: Everything you need to know