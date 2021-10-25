Huge Oculus Quest Pro leak reveals full body tracking and new controllers

What you need to know What appears to be leaked marketing videos reveal Facebook's plans for the Oculus Quest Pro, the follow-up to the Oculus Quest 2.

The new headset appears to feature a new strap design, a separate battery compartment on the back, a smaller face-mounted portion, and additional cameras for full-body tracking.

New controllers appear in the videos, showing off a total redesign that features no halo ring, onboard cameras for inside-out tracking, and a new charging dock.

Hot on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the Oculus Quest 2, a huge Oculus Quest Pro leak reveals some of the biggest features of the next rumored upcoming headset from Facebook. This leak comes from @Basti564 on Twitter and includes what appear to be official marketing videos for the Oculus Quest Pro. In the series of four videos, Oculus avatars can be seen interacting with a mouse and keyboard, collaborating in a virtual workspace, playing Beat Saber with friends, and swapping out their look in the avatar creator. The video containing the avatar editor also shows off a new full-body motion tracking feature, which appears to enable the bottom half of the avatar to move around freely. Previously, Oculus avatars would let you create a character with pants and shoes, but the bottom half of your character wouldn't be displayed in titles like Facebook's VR social network Horizon Worlds. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more