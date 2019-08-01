Huawei today launched a new budget Android phone in India, dubbed the Y9 Prime 2019. Even though its name may suggest that it is an all-new device, that isn't actually the case. The Y9 Prime 2019 is a rebranded version of the P Smart Z that debuted in Europe earlier this year.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch notchless display with Full HD+ resolution and a highly impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on a 12nm Kirin 710F octa-core processor supporting GPU Turbo 3.0 and comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone includes a microSD card slot, so you will be able to expand the storage further by up to 512GB.

While the Y9 Prime is identical to the P Smart Z in most areas, there is one key difference between the two phones. Instead of the 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup in the P Smart Z, the Y9 Prime offers a triple camera setup with an additional 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone's rear camera is backed by AI, offering intelligent scene detection and 3D Portrait features. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP pop-up camera that Huawei claims to have tested over 100,000 times for durability.

Some of the other key features of the Y9 Prime 2019 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. Unlike some of the other phones that are available in the same segment, the Y9 Prime does not offer fast charging. It runs on Huawei's EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie and is expected to be upgraded to Android Q before the end of the year.

The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available in India via Amazon.in from August 7 for ₹15,990 ($230). Introductory offers include 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards, ₹500 Amazon Pay cashback, No Cost EMI for up to six months, and ₹2,200 cashback for Jio users. The phone comes in two colors: Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.

