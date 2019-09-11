At IFA 2019 in Berlin, Huawei shared a roadmap (via 9To5Google ) for the planned EMUI 10 update for Huawei and Honor smartphones. The company plans to update over 30 phones to EMUI 10 by Q2 2020.

According to the company's EMUI 10 roadmap, the first phones to get the update will be the P30 and P30 Pro. Both phones will begin receiving the EMUI 10 update in November. In December, the EMUI 10 update will be rolled out for the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS, Mate 20X (4G), Honor 20, Honor View 20, and Honor 20 Pro.

The Huawei P30 Lite, P20 series, and Mate 10 series phones are planned to be updated to EMUI 10 in March 2020. A few more Huawei and Honor phones will receive the update by the second quarter of 2020.

Huawei's first device to ship with Android 10-based EMUI 10 will be the Mate 30 series, which will debut at a global event in Munich on September 19. However, it remains unclear at this point if the Mate 30 will ship with Google Play services.

A Google spokesperson had told Reuters last month that the Mate 30 cannot be sold with Google apps and services owing to the U.S. ban. Even though the Commerce Department has granted another 90-day reprieve to Huawei, the company is banned from using Android OS on new devices.