Huawei took the wraps off new wearables at its annual developer conference in China today, including an upgraded version of the Watch GT 2 and a pair of true wireless earbuds (via The Verge).

The new Watch GT 2 Pro is quite similar to its predecessor in most areas. It comes with an identical 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution, a Kirin A1 chipset, and up to two weeks of battery life. The most significant upgrade is the addition of wireless charging support. Huawei claims you can get around 10 hours of use when you charge the smartwatch wirelessly for just 5 minutes. Apart from wireless charging, the smartwatch also comes with improved heart-rate monitoring, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, over 100 workout modes, and 5 ATM water resistance.

Huawei's new Watch GT 2 Pro will go on sale in select markets later this month. While the Sport version of the watch has been priced at €329 ($392), the Classic model will retail for €349 ($415) in Europe.