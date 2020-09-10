What you need to know
- Huawei's new Watch GT 2 Pro is its first smartwatch with Qi wireless charging.
- It also comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, Kirin A1 chipset, and up to two weeks of battery life.
- The Watch GT 2 Pro will be going on sale later this month for a starting price of €329.
Huawei took the wraps off new wearables at its annual developer conference in China today, including an upgraded version of the Watch GT 2 and a pair of true wireless earbuds (via The Verge).
The new Watch GT 2 Pro is quite similar to its predecessor in most areas. It comes with an identical 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution, a Kirin A1 chipset, and up to two weeks of battery life. The most significant upgrade is the addition of wireless charging support. Huawei claims you can get around 10 hours of use when you charge the smartwatch wirelessly for just 5 minutes. Apart from wireless charging, the smartwatch also comes with improved heart-rate monitoring, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, over 100 workout modes, and 5 ATM water resistance.
Huawei's new Watch GT 2 Pro will go on sale in select markets later this month. While the Sport version of the watch has been priced at €329 ($392), the Classic model will retail for €349 ($415) in Europe.
Huawei's new FreeBuds Pro come with a completely different design compared to its previous wireless earbuds. The company claims the new design allows for improved noise isolation as well as better fit. Like the FreeBuds 3, the new FreeBuds Pro true wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation, with higher maximum noise reduction (40dB) than Apple's AirPods Pro.
The FreeBuds Pro can provide up to seven hours of continuous listening time with ANC turned off. When combined with the charging case, you can get up to 30 hours of battery life. If you enable noise cancellation, however, you will only get around 20 hours. The FreeBuds Pro will be available in October in Carbon Black, Ceramic White, and Silver Frost colors for €199 ($237).
Huawei Watch GT 2
Huawei's Watch GT 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with 15 workout modes, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, and real-time heart rate monitoring. It also features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Huawei's in-house developed Kirin A1 chip, and 5 ATM water resistance.
