Huawei is in the midst of an existential crisis, but the Chinese manufacturer is doing its best to allay fears around software updates. To that effect, Huawei has announced that it making the EMUI 9.0 update available to the Mate 9 series and the P10 as well as the P10 Plus.

Huawei says that the number of users that have upgraded from EMUI 8.x to EMUI 9.0 has crossed 80 million globally, with that number set to hit 100 million by the end of this month. The update is now rolling out to the Mate 9 and P10 in the coming days, so if you're rocking either device, head to your phone's settings to manually initiate the download.