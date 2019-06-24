Last week, Huawei promised that it will update at least 17 of its smartphone to Android Q in the near future. The troubled Chinese smartphone maker today released a list of devices eligible to receive the EMUI 9.1 upgrade, along with a release timeline.

Huawei is expected to begin rolling out the EMUI 9.1 upgrade for eligible smartphones by the end of this week. The first smartphones to receive the upgrade will be the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, and the P20 Lite. A total of 13 Huawei smartphones will be upgraded to EMUI 9.1 in July: P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3, Nova 3i, P30 Lite, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 RS Porsche Design, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Y9 2019, Y6 Pro 2019, and Y5 2019. Only two models are slated to receive the upgrade in August: P10 and P10 Plus.