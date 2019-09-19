What you need to know Huawei is using its own Kirin A1 chipset in these wearables.

The Watch GT 2 was rumored a couple of weeks ago, and now we have it officially. In a press release, Huwaei announced they'll be releasing two styles of the watch, and it'll run the company's LiteOS that came on the original Watch GT. This year, Huawei is going to offer two case sizes as well as two styles. The 46mm will have a similar style and footprint to the original Watch GT, with a 1.39" 454 x 454 AMOLED display. On the other hand, the 42mm will come in a more minimalist design with a 1.2" 390 x 399 AMOLED screen. Its style is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active series, with its slim bezel and curved edges. Huawei is utilizing a 3D glass that is only 9.4mm thin to create a very slim watch.

One of the things people loved most about the original watch was its fantastic battery life. With the inclusion of the Kirin A1 chip, which takes advantage of an ultra-low-power processor, the Huawei Watch GT 2 gets a reported two-week battery life on the 46mm variant and one week on the 42mm one — each on normal usage. The reported run-time for the 46mm is said to allow up to 30 minutes of Bluetooth calling, 30 minutes of music playback, up to 90 minutes of exercise and sleep tracking.

Each of these watches has GPS for sports tracking, support for 8 outdoor (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) workouts, and 7 different indoor (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine) workouts. Each of these 15 workouts will get their 190 types of data for full-scale monitoring. Huawei also includes targeted pre-exercise data, as well as the during and post-workout data.