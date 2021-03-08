Back in September, Huawei confirmed that it will be updating all its phones running EMUI 11 to HarmonyOS "when it becomes available." According to a now-deleted Weibo post by Fast Technology, the first phone to come with HarmonyOS 2.0 pre-installed will be the P50 (via GizChina).

Huawei launched HarmonyOS as its Android alternative in August 2019, just a few months after the company and its affiliates were added to the U.S. Commerce Department's "Entity List" by the Trump administration. While a recent report suggested that Huawei's HarmonyOS is actually an Android fork, the company has denied the claim and insists that the OS is "not a copy of Android."