What you need to know
- An alleged render showing Huawei's upcoming P40 Pro has leaked online.
- The render reveals a a quad-camera array with Leica optics.
- It also suggests the flagship phone will be available in five colors: Black, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, and Ice White.
An alleged render of the upcoming Huawei P40 had surfaced yesterday, revealing a dual hole-punch display and a triple camera array at the back. Now, a render of the P40 Pro has just leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles.
While a few recent rumors had suggested that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a penta-lens camera system, the new render shows a quad camera array on the back of the phone, housed inside a large rectangular module. The smartphone is expected to have a 10x optical zoom lens, although precious little is known regarding the other three sensors at this point.
In addition to giving us our clearest look yet at the phone's rectangular camera module, the render also showcases the P40 Pro in five different color options. As per 91Mobiles, the Huawei P40 Pro will come in Bluish Gold, Ice White, Silver Frost, Black, and Deep Sea Blue finishes. Unlike the standard P40, which is said to have a flat display, the P40 Pro will come with a curved display.
Huawei will be formally unveiling both the P40 and P40 Pro phones at an event in Paris in March. Both flagship phones are going to be powered by HiSilicon's latest Kirin 990 5G chipset. On the software front, they will be running an open-source version of Android 10 with the EMUI 10 custom skin and the latest version of Huawei Mobile Services.
