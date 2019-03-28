Huawei unveiled the P30 series in Paris earlier this week, and the phones are now up for pre-order in Canada. Although there wasn't any mention of a Lite modell during Huawei's announcement, the Chinese manufacturer has silently listed the P30 Lite in a few markets. The phone is now up for pre-order in Canada alongside the P30 and P30 Pro, with customers eligible to pick up the Huawei Band 3 Pro for free until April 10.

For those interested in picking up the P30 and P30 Pro, Huawei is offering the Huawei Watch GT for free until April 10. The P30 is available for CAD900 ($670) outright, with the P30 Pro retailing for CAD1,100 ($820). You'll also be able to pick up the devices on monthly plans from leading carriers.

Huawei P30 + P30 Pro preview: The new best phone camera?

Both the P30 and P30 Pro are available from all major carriers, including Rogers, Bell, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Fido, Videotron, Koodo, SaskTel, and Tbooth.

See at Huawei Canada

As for the P30 Lite, the device shares a similar design aesthetic as the standard model, but it is powered by the mid-range Kirin 710 chipset instead. There's a 6.15-inch FHD+ display up front along with a waterdrop cutout, 24MP primary camera joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter, 32MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, and a traditional fingerprint reader at the back.

You get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, and a 3350mAh battery that should provide a day's worth of use comfortably. On the software front, the P30 Lite runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

The P30 Lite is available from the likes of Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, and Videotron. You'll have to shell out CAD450 ($335) if you're interested in buying the phone outright, or choose plans that start from $60 a month.

See at Huawei Canada