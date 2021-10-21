Huawei launched the Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro in China last month, but is now bringing the former to the global market, the company announced on Thursday. Additionally, the new Huawei Watch GT 3 is joining it, now running Harmony OS.

The Nova 9 has a decent-sounding 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate. On the back is a 50MP RYYB sensor, which Huawei claims can capture 40% more light than traditional RGGB sensors. There's also an 8MP ultrawide camera as well as macro and depth sensors.

Of course, you won't find Google services on the Nova 9, which runs the company's own Harmony OS. The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, although without 5G as per the terms of Qualcomm working with the Huawei amid continued tensions with the U.S.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging.

The company also announced the new Huawei Watch GT 3 running Harmony OS 2.1 for better synergy with other products running the OS. Along with the new interface, Huawei brings many of the features you'd expect on the best Android smartwatches such as continuous heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 tracker, sleep monitoring, and more.