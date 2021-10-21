What you need to know
- Huawei launches its new Nova 9 smartphone with a mid-range Qualcomm chipset.
- The new Huawei Watch GT 3 runs Harmony OS and comes in two case sizes with multiple styles.
- The Nova 9 will be available for €499 and the Watch GT 3 for £210. Both can be preordered now.
Huawei launched the Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro in China last month, but is now bringing the former to the global market, the company announced on Thursday. Additionally, the new Huawei Watch GT 3 is joining it, now running Harmony OS.
The Nova 9 has a decent-sounding 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate. On the back is a 50MP RYYB sensor, which Huawei claims can capture 40% more light than traditional RGGB sensors. There's also an 8MP ultrawide camera as well as macro and depth sensors.
Of course, you won't find Google services on the Nova 9, which runs the company's own Harmony OS. The device is also powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, although without 5G as per the terms of Qualcomm working with the Huawei amid continued tensions with the U.S.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging.
The company also announced the new Huawei Watch GT 3 running Harmony OS 2.1 for better synergy with other products running the OS. Along with the new interface, Huawei brings many of the features you'd expect on the best Android smartwatches such as continuous heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 tracker, sleep monitoring, and more.
The Huawei Watch GT3 features more than 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts, and six indoor workouts.
The smartwatch comes in two case sizes; a 46mm model with impressive 14-day battery life and three different styles, and a smaller 42mm model with week-long battery life and two styles. If the Huawei Watch 3 is anything to go by, this should be a reasonably impressive smartwatch for anyone still willing to use any of the company's products.
The Huawei Nova 9 is available for preorder now and ships in Europe on November 2 with a retail price starting at €499. The Huawei Watch is also available for preorder and will arrive in the UK on November 10 for a retail price starting at £210. You're out of luck if you live in the U.S.
