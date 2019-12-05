Huawei today introduced the latest additions to its Nova line of smartphones, the all-new Nova 6 series. The Nova 6 lineup includes the flagship Nova 6 5G, the standard Nova 6, and the mid-range Nova 6SE.

Huawei's new Nova 6 5G comes with a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring an oval-shaped hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. Housed within the cutout is a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Powering the 5G-enabled smartphone is HiSilicon's latest Kirin 990 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

At the back of the phone is a triple camera setup with a 40MP main lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization, and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. The phone packs a large 4,200mAh battery and supports 40W fast charging. Huawei Nova 6 is identical to the Nova 6 5G in most areas, except for lacking 5G connectivity and a smaller 4,100mAh battery. Both phones run on the latest Android 10 OS with Huawei's EMUI 10 skin on top.

The mid-range Nova 6SE has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout housing a single 16MP selfie camera. It runs on a Kirin 810 chipset, clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the back of the Nova 6SE is a quad camera setup with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The mid-range phone also features a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the other two Nova 6 phones.