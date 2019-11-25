The tablet has a 10.8-inch AMOLED display panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood is a Kirin 990 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You get a single 13MP camera on the back, while the hole-punch cutout on the front houses an 8MP camera for video calls.

Huawei today took the wraps off (via GSMArena ) its latest flagship Android tablet, the MatePad Pro. As its name clearly suggests, the MatePad Pro is an iPad Pro challenger, boasting flagship-grade hardware and an M-Pen stylus.

The tablet also has four speakers and a 7,250mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, as well as 7.5W reverse wireless charging. It supports an M-Pen stylus and a keyboard case too, although both accessories will be sold separately. Unsurprisingly, Huawei's new Android tablet ships with its EMUI 10 custom skin on top but lacks Google apps and services.

The Huawei MatePad Pro is now available for pre-order in China for a starting price of 3,299 yuan ($470) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei has priced the top-end 8GB + 256GB LTE variant of the tablet at 4,499 yuan ($640). The tablet is slated to go on sale in Huawei's home country from December 12. While there is no word on global availability yet, Huawei has confirmed that a 5G version of the tablet will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

