Earlier this week, Huawei announced that it will be taking the wraps off the Mate 40 series at a virtual event on October 22. He Gang, president of Huawei's smartphone business, has now posted an official render of one of the upcoming Mate 40 series phones on Weibo, revealing a unique camera bump (via GSMArena).

Unlike the Mate 30 series phones, which have a large circular camera bump at the rear, the Mate 40 series will have an octagonal camera setup. Leaked CAD-based renders of the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro that surfaced online in August, showed a more traditional circular bump. While the render doesn't reveal the number of cameras sensors, we do see physical volume control buttons on the side of the phone, instead of the touch controls present on the Mate 30 Pro.

The Mate 40 lineup is expected to be powered by a Kirin 9000 SoC, which, like Apple's new A14 Bionic, will be a 5nm chip. Huawei hasn't formally announced the chipset yet, so there isn't much that we know about its capabilities.