The HTC Vive Pro Eye is now available in North America with a $1,600 price tag. The new Vive Pro Eye adds eye tracking to the popular VR headset.

Eye tracking technology adds a lot of benefit for users and the companies that use it. For example, eye tracking will allow you to navigate the menus and make selections hands-free, removing the need for a handheld controller.

One of the apps already using this is MLB Home Run Derby VR, which requires a bat during the VR experience. Even without the typical controller, by using eye tracking you're still able to navigate the menus and make selections while staying in the experience.

Another benefit of the eye-tracking technology is better graphics. By taking advantage of foveated rendering to focus GPU rendering in the direction you are looking, it will be able to increase graphics quality while decreasing the processing power required.