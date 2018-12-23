The team behind HQ Trivia has launched its next big game, called HQ Words, based somewhat on the Wheel of Fortune format, players will guess phrases one letter at a time while competing live against other players. December 23's premiere round was hosted by Rus Yusupov, who returned as HQ Trivia's CEO after his successor and fellow co-founder Colin Kroll was found dead last week.

The new game is certainly a departure from HQ Trivia's often eclectic questions, but if you're familiar with Wheel of Fortune and Hangman, then this game will be very familiar to you.

How HQ Words works

Players will open the HQ Trivia Android or iOS app at 6:30 PM Pacific Time — 9:30 PM for you East Coasters — to join the live game show after HQ Trivia at 6:00 PM PT. The game has 10 rounds, which will each have a different blanked-out phrase with a hint from the host.

Players will spin a wheel at the start of the round to get one letter of the phrase revealed. As each round's timer counts down, points will be awarded for selecting the right letters as you fill in the blanks and complete the word or phrase.

If you guess three letters wrong or fail to complete the puzzle and you lose. If you complete all 10 phrases, you share the day's prize money with the rest of the winners. If you're one of the day's three fastest winners, you get a larger part of the pot.

It's still early days with the new game, so there may be some changes as the game rolls out to the public, but right now, it looks quite fun. As someone who grew up watching Wheel of Fortune at the dinner table, this game is tempting me something fierce.

