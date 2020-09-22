HP Chromebox Enterprise G3Source: HP

  • HP launched another batch of Enterprise devices this morning, including the next generation of the HP Chromebox.
  • The HP Chromebox G3 comes in both a regular consumer and Exterprise version, starting at $254 and $384 respectively.
  • It features two HDMI ports, one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, up to 16GB of memory and up to 128GB internal storage.

Chromebooks might get all the love and attention because they're portable and inexpensive and have fun features like touchscreens and 36-degree hinges, but did you know that Chrome OS also comes in a desktop form factor? Yeah, Chromeboxes have been around for years, but there haven't seen much attention since 2018, which is when ASUS and HP came out with the last generation of their respective Chromeboxes. Well, the drought has ended and new Chromebooks are back on the menu again, boys!

The HP Chromebox G3 and HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 is a nice iterative update on the last model, adding another HDMI port for dual-screen setups — and there's also a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port on the back if you want to extend to a third screen. It's still in a compact form factor with ample USB ports and the option to futureproof your Chromebox with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. SSD storage is another upgrade that I am happy to see here, with capacities up to 128GB available for those of us who tend to download a lot of apps and a lot of media for offline viewing.

Category HP Chromebox G3 / Chromebox Enterprise G3
Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U
10th Gen Intel Core i5-10310U
10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
Intel Pentium 6405U
Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
Memory Up to 16GB DDR4
Storage Up to 128GB SSD
Expandable Storage microSD
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5
Ports 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
1 USB-A 2.0
2x HDMI 2.0, up to 4K@60fps
AC Adapter plug
Audio Audio combo jack
Dimensions 5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches (149.3 x 149.3 x 40 mm)
Weight 1.31 lbs (598g)
Auto Expiration Date June 2028
Availability October

I'm very, very excited to see a new Chromebox out in 2020 — while millions are realizing their current computer is too old and too slow to keep up with work and video conferencing at the same time — especially when Chromebooks of all shapes and sizes are in such short supply. If you already have a few monitors in the house — and a good keyboard and mouse — then the HP Chromebox might be just the ticket to adding an extra computer back into your home to replace that aging desktop that finally died when you tried to take a 7-hour Zoom call on it.

The HP Chromebox G3 and HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 are slated to go on sale in October starting at $254 and $384 respectively.