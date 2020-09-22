What you need to know
- HP launched another batch of Enterprise devices this morning, including the next generation of the HP Chromebox.
- The HP Chromebox G3 comes in both a regular consumer and Exterprise version, starting at $254 and $384 respectively.
- It features two HDMI ports, one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, up to 16GB of memory and up to 128GB internal storage.
Chromebooks might get all the love and attention because they're portable and inexpensive and have fun features like touchscreens and 36-degree hinges, but did you know that Chrome OS also comes in a desktop form factor? Yeah, Chromeboxes have been around for years, but there haven't seen much attention since 2018, which is when ASUS and HP came out with the last generation of their respective Chromeboxes. Well, the drought has ended and new Chromebooks are back on the menu again, boys!
The HP Chromebox G3 and HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 is a nice iterative update on the last model, adding another HDMI port for dual-screen setups — and there's also a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port on the back if you want to extend to a third screen. It's still in a compact form factor with ample USB ports and the option to futureproof your Chromebox with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. SSD storage is another upgrade that I am happy to see here, with capacities up to 128GB available for those of us who tend to download a lot of apps and a lot of media for offline viewing.
|Category
|HP Chromebox G3 / Chromebox Enterprise G3
|Processor
|10th Gen Intel Core i7-10610U
10th Gen Intel Core i5-10310U
10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
Intel Pentium 6405U
|Graphics
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 128GB SSD
|Expandable Storage
|microSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5
|Ports
|3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
USB-C 3.2 Gen 1
1 USB-A 2.0
2x HDMI 2.0, up to 4K@60fps
AC Adapter plug
|Audio
|Audio combo jack
|Dimensions
|5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches (149.3 x 149.3 x 40 mm)
|Weight
|1.31 lbs (598g)
|Auto Expiration Date
|June 2028
|Availability
|October
I'm very, very excited to see a new Chromebox out in 2020 — while millions are realizing their current computer is too old and too slow to keep up with work and video conferencing at the same time — especially when Chromebooks of all shapes and sizes are in such short supply. If you already have a few monitors in the house — and a good keyboard and mouse — then the HP Chromebox might be just the ticket to adding an extra computer back into your home to replace that aging desktop that finally died when you tried to take a 7-hour Zoom call on it.
The HP Chromebox G3 and HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 are slated to go on sale in October starting at $254 and $384 respectively.
Fitbit Sense review: The best Fitbit ever still needs some work
Fitbit has a new smartwatch it wants you to buy. It's called the Fitbit Sense, and it can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $330?
If you could change one thing about the Galaxy Note 20, what would it be?
The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are incredibly capable phones. But as the case is with any smartphone, neither one is perfect. If there's one thing you could change, what would it be and why?
Intel aims to supercharge Chromebooks with its 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
Intel has confirmed that its "Tiger Lake" processors will soon be coming to Chromebooks. It claims the upcoming Chromebooks powered by 11th Gen Core processors will be significantly faster than Chromebooks running 10th Gen processors.
Use a satisfying mechanical keyboard on your Chromebook instead!
Typing for hours on end on a slim Chromebook keyboard is OK, but why settle for that when you could be gliding across satisfyingly smooth mechanical keys instead? When you're at home or at the office, mechanical keyboards are what you and your Chromebook deserve!