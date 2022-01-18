HP has rolled out two new Chromebooks that combine a rugged design with advanced wireless connectivity and "immersive interaction."

The Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook is "purpose-built for cloud-native learning." The Chromebook is powered by Intel processors and comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and optional LTE connectivity. It is also ruggedly designed, with MIL-STD-810H compliance. One key feature that gives the Fortis G10 an edge over the best Chromebooks in the budget segment is its full-skirted anchored keyboard, which is resistant to spills and dust.

The rugged Chromebook features a 14" diagonal display that "gives students the freedom to engage content while consuming it at the same time." While it comes standard with a 14-inch Anti-glare HD screen, you can get an IPS FHD panel with optional touch. To enable a "collaborative learning experience, the Fortis G10 also comes equipped with an 88-degree wide-angle HD camera and dual microphones.

Other notable specs include a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, a 2-cell 47WHr battery with HP Fast Charge support (90% in 90 minutes), dual speakers, and a Titan C security chip.

The HP Fortis 11" G9 Q is designed for mobile cloud-native learning and features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c compute platform, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. HP's thinnest and lightest Fortis device yet, the 11" G9 Q sports an 11-inch HD Anti-glare SVA display with a claimed peak brightness of 220 nits.