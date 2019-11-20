John Legere is stepping down as T-Mobile CEO effective May 1, 2020. Legere will remain on the T-Mobile Board of Directors and has stated that he isn't leaving the company and has no intention of moving to troubled start-up WeWork. Either way, next spring T-Mobile will have new leadership. Current company president, board member, and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Sievert, will become the new face behind the company, though Sievert isn't really new. He's been a T-Mobile executive since 2012 and, according to Legere, an integral part of the company's amazing turn-around. These are things we know. Another thing we know is that Sprint and T-Mobile hope to have their $26.5 billion merger finalized in "early 2020," which is right around the time of Legere's planned departure. And finally, we know that the company being handed off to Sievert is a fair bit different than the one Legere inherited in 2012. The man behind the curtain

John Legere may not be the best business mind of our times, but he is responsible for one of the biggest turnarounds in the 21st century: saving T-Mobile from the chopping block. T-Mobile was all but written off after the failed AT&T acquisition, with parent company Deutsche Telekom unwilling to invest in a company that was losing subscribers at an alarming rate. But using the money T-Mobile gained from the failure-to-merge clause, and Legere's grating-yet-spellbinding personality, T-Mobile has become a company that turns a tidy profit. Legere is a showman — a stark contrast to the expensive suits and reserved demeanor of the "average" corporate CEO — and with his carnival-barker style, was able to call attention to T-Mobile's tantalizingly affordable cell service plans. Legere is obnoxious, loud, and unhinged at times. And customers love him because of it. As the money poured in, it was wisely reinvested in infrastructure that served areas in which people actually lived. A nationwide service plan is a must-have, but the parts of the nation where paying customers are located in bulk are the parts that make money. T-Mobile isn't interested in covering 90%+ of the country — it's interested in covering 99% of the people who live in it. This fact wasn't lost on Legere, who relished in reminding customers and competition alike that T-Mobile offered service as good or better than the rest without the hefty price. Again, most people know about how T-Mobile under Legere's leadership was able to save itself from being sold off a piece at a time. But how important was Legere to the equation? Very, I'd wager. His attitude and antics drew attention like no other CEO in mobile could dream of doing. Verizon is under very capable leadership who keeps the company in the black, but Legere was able to draw people away by promising his magic beans were real, and then actually delivering. The man is a showman first, CEO second, and that's what a floundering company like T-Mobile needed. There is no doubt that Legere played a big part in T-Mobile's turnaround. Rumors say that Softbank, the Japan-based company that owns Sprint, also felt this way. It "knew" that a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile would mean a better network for someone like Legere to leverage as he told us how to stick it to the man by changing service providers. 5G everywhere, the best network gets better, the lowest prices and other half-truths could work when Legere was the one saying them. To put it plainly: people love the guy because he doesn't seem like yet another stuffed-suit CEO. All of this turned into rapid growth and more power in shaping the market. And at the surface, it seems like it was all Legere's doing. Player Two