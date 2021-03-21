In addition to being the company's first event on a new platform, Fastlane 2021 is also the final PPV event before WrestleMania 37 which will be held in April. There will be a total of six matches at the event with three of them being title matches.

After seven years of running its own over-the-top streaming service, the WWE is finally calling it quits on the WWE Network and moving to NBC's Peacock. This Sunday's Fastlane PPV event will be the first on Peacock as well as the last on the WWE Network and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.

Fastlane's main event will see Daniel Bryan take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The two have met in the ring before and during their matchup at Fastlane 2015, Bryan tried to land a Running Knee after a series of roundhouse kicks but Reigns countered with a spear to win the match.

Next up, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will go up against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Women's Tag Team Championship match. While this will likely be an entertaining match, WWE fans are likely more excited about seeing Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair challenge Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

The final title match on the card will see Big E take on Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. Things have really been heating up between the two in recent weeks so this match will likely get ugly.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the WWE or just getting back into the sport after a long hiatus, we'll show you exactly how to watch Fastlane 2021 from anywhere in the world.

WWE Fastlane: Where and when?

Fastlane 2021 will be held at the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 21. The main card will begin at 7pm ET / 4pm PT though you may want to tune in an hour earlier to watch the kick-off show.

How to watch WWE Fastlane in the U.S.

WWE fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Fastlane 2021 on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, March 21.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year, and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, NBC is currently running a promotion where you can get four months of Peacock Premium for just $10 or $2.50 per month.

It's also worth noting that if you're already a WWE Network subscriber, you'll be able to watch Fastlane for free as the promotion's streaming service will remain active until April 3. This means that you will need to sign up for Premium to watch Wrestlemania 37 on April 10-11.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its WWE content and, for a limited time, you can snag four months at 50% off. $10 for 4 months at Peacock

Get a WWE Fastlane PPV in the UK

UK WWE fans with a cable subscription will be able to order the WWE's Fastlane 2021 PPV from BT Sport Box Office for just £14.95. The event will air on BT Sport Box Office 2 and will begin at 11pm GMT on Sunday, March 21.

BT Sport Watch WWE Fastlane live on BT Sport Box Office. The PPV event costs £15. £14.95 at BT Sport

Watch WWE Fastlane from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Fastlane 2021 in the U.S. and UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the WWE's last big event before WrestleMania 37 when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.