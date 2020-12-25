After being delayed back in June, the sequel to DC's 2017 film Wonder Woman is coming to HBO Max just in time for Christmas and we have all the details on how you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 at home during the holidays. While DC's first Wonder Woman film was set in World War 1, Wonder Woman 1984 takes place decades later in 1984. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Pricness Diana Prince in the new film and she now works as a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC specializing in the culture of ancient Mediterranean civilizations. Diana continues to fight crime as Wonder Woman albeit in secret while trying to maintain some anonymity.

However, Diana gets a new coworker named Barbara Ann Minerva (played by Kristen Wiig) who idolizes her and tries to befriend her. When a businessman named Maxwell Lord visits the Smithsonian searching for a mysterious Dreamstone capable of granting wishes upon contact, both Diana and Barbara unknowingly use the stone to fulfill their deepest desires. While Diana's wish leads to her deceased lover Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) coming back to life, Barbara wishes to become strong and beautiful like Diana which leads her to eventually become the villain Cheetah. The first Wonder Woman film broke box office records when it was released back in 2017 but Warner Bros has decided to simultaneously release the sequel to HBO Max and to theaters on Christmas. Whether you're a big DC comics fan, Wonder Woman fan or just want to watch an action-packed film with your family this Christmas, we'll show you how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 online from anywhere in the world. Wonder Woman 1984 - When and where? Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US on Friday, December 25. In other parts of the world though, it will only be available as a video-on-demand rental on the same day.

