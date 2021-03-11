Grey's Anatomy returned to television back in November of last year for its 17th season following the longest hiatus in the show's 15 year history. Fans only got to watch six new episodes of the show though before its winter finale but now Grey's Anatomy is coming back once again and we have all the details on how you can watch its 2021 winter premiere on TV or online. Instead of picking up where season 16 left off, the latest season of Grey's Anatomy began about a month and a half into the pandemic with Dr. Meredith Grey and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital dealing with Covid-19. The pandemic and all of the new Covid-19 protocols have made things quite difficult at the hospital and Dr. Grey was even hospitalized after catching the virus herself. Thankfully though, she finally awoke from her coma during December's winter finale.

Just as it did with the first episode of season 17, ABC has big things planned for the show's winter premiere in the form of a two-hour crossover event with Station 19. The crossover episode will see Dr. Andrew DeLuca and his sister Carrina following a suspected sex trafficker after two kidnapped teens ended up at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. To catch the culprit, the doctors from Grey's Anatomy will have to work together with the first responders from Station 19. Whether you're a long time fan of the show or don't want to miss ABC's latest crossover event, we'll show you how to watch the winter premiere of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world. Grey's Anatomy winter premiere - When and where? New episodes from season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will air every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. The seventh episode this season titled "Helplessly Hoping" is part of a crossover event with Station 19 and both shows will air after President Biden's Primetime address on Thursday, March 11. Watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch the winter premiere of Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the show's latest crossover event with Station 19 when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

