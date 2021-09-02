The vampire roommates of Staten Island are back with a new season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of FX's mockumentary comedy series What We Do in the Shadows on TV or online.

Based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows tells the story of traditional vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin all live together in their Staten Island home and while some of them are centuries-old, interacting with the modern world often proves difficult but thankfully Guillermo is always there to help. While not a vampire himself, Guillermo has served Nandor as his familiar for more than a decade and hopes that one day his master will turn him. In addition to dealing with the ups and downs of day-to-day life, the vampires also interact with other supernatural beings and have their share of run-ins with the Vampiric Council.

For the premiere of season three of the show, FX will release back-to-back episodes titled "The Prisoner" and "The Cloak of Duplication" which will pick up where season two left off with the dramatic cliffhanger that Guillermo is a vampire killer. During the finale of season two, Guillermo saved Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin from being put to death by the Vampiric Council and had to kill quite a few vampires to do so.

Whether you've been watching the show since it first premiered in 2019, are a fan of the film it's based on, or just like vampires, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest season of What We Do in the Shadows from anywhere in the world.

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 - Where and when?

Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on Thursday, September 2 with back-to-back episodes on FX beginning at 10pm ET/PT. The remaining eight episodes in the season will air weekly each Thursday at the same time. If you've already cut the cord, don't worry as new episodes of the show will come to Hulu the day after they air on TV.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes from season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows every Thursday at 10pm ET/PT on FX. Hulu subscribers will also be able to watch new episodes of the show on the streaming service the day after they air on TV.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of What We Do in the Shadows on FX? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch new episodes of the show when they premiere. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to FX, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to FX as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to FX and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to FX, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to FX as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows in Canada

Just like in the U.S., Canadian viewers with cable will be able to watch new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows every Thursday at 10pm ET/PT on FX Canada. You can also stream the show online using FXNOW but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Live stream What We Do in the Shadows in the UK for free

Unfortunately for UK viewers, a release date for season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows has not yet been announced but new episodes of the show will likely air on BBC Two at a later date. Until then, you can always catch up on past episodes of What We Do in the Shadows for free as seasons one and two are available in their entirety on BBC iPlayer.

Get a What We Do in the Shadows live stream in Australia

If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to watch new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows every Friday at 10:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox Showcase. However, you can also stream the show online using the network's Foxtel Now streaming service.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the anthology horror series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.