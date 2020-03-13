After almost two years the wait is over and we'll finally get to revisit Westworld once again when the premier of season 3 airs on HBO on Sunday March, 15th. Whether you've been following the series since it first aired on October 2nd 2016 or are just looking to see what all the hype is about, we'll show you how to watch Westworld online from anywhere in the world. Since HBO first decided to adapt Michael Chricton's 1973 film into a series, it has captured the attention of sci-fi and western fans alike with its Wild West setting populated by robot inhabitants called hosts. In the first two seasons of the show, fans were introduced to the fictional town of Sweetwater which actually serves as a theme park for the world's rich where they can live out their fantasies among the town's hosts.

Without going into spoiler territory, season 3 will mark a big change for the show as we'll finally get to see how people outside the park live in what looks to be a very futuristic setting. Another reason you won't want to miss a single episode of Westworld's latest season is the fact that Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul will be joining the cast along with Sons of Anarchy's Tommy Flanagan, 10 Cloverfield Lane's John Gallagher Jr. and Almost Human's Michael Ealy. If you haven't watched the first two seasons of Westworld yet, now is the time to get caught up as we're just days away from the premier of season 3. However, getting caught up can be difficult especially if HBO is not available in your country. Don't worry though, as this guide will show you exactly how to watch Westworld online no matter where in the world you are. Westworld Season 3: Where and when? The third season of Westworld will premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 15th at 9 p.m. ET / PT. Each episode will run for one hour and new episodes will premiere every Sunday. Unfortunately though, there will only be eight episodes in season 3 which is two less than the past seasons of the show had. Watch Westworld online from outside your country We have all the details on how Westworld fans can watch the show in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 3 of Westworld when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Westworld online in the U.S. exclusively on HBO Fans of Westworld in the US will be able to watch season 3 of the show on HBO. If you're already a cable subscriber, you can add HBO as a premium channel to most cable providers including Cox, Optimum, Spectrum, Xfinity, Comcast and more. However, the price to add HBO to your subscription varies by cable company and it can be as low as $15 per month or as high as $20 per month. If you do decide to go this route or have already added HBO to your cable package, you'll also be able to stream Westworld online through HBO Go. You just need to download the app and then you can watch HBO on your Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, computer, Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox ONe Roku, TiVo, Samsung Smart TV or on iOS and Android. If you haven't signed up for HBO yet or are a cord cutter, then HBO Now is a much better option as you can stream HBO on all your favorite devices for just $14.99 per month. There is also a 7-day free trial available so you can test out the streaming service for yourself. HBO will show new episodes of Westworld on TV and online every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

