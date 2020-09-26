Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is underway, and today's fixture list sees Chelsea travel to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion. Don't miss a moment with our West Brom vs Chelsea live stream guide.

Chelsea have had a mixed start to their 2020/21 season, opening their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory away at Brighton before coming up short against title holders Liverpool a week later. The Pensioners will come into today's game full of confidence, however, off the back of a mid-week Carabao Cup game that saw them thump Championship side Barnsley 6-0.

New signings Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva made their debuts in that cup game with fellow newcomer Kai Havertz netting a hat-trick. Manager Frank Lampard will want to capitalize on that confidence boost in order to get three points today and move on from the Liverpool defeat. Chelsea have won on their last three visits to The Hawthorns, so the head-to-head form guide backs them to win again today.

Newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion have had a torrid start to the season and are yet to pick up a single point in the Premier League. The Baggies opened the new campaign with a 3-0 defeat at home to Leicester City and followed that up with a 5-2 defeat away at Everton in a game that also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off.

In between Premier League fixtures, West Brom did win in the Carabao Cup second round, seeing off lower league opposition Harrogate Town 3-0. In their last outing, Albion were eliminated from the competition in round three with a penalty defeat to the Championship's Brentford. There's still plenty of football to play this season, though another heavy defeat today would see the pressure piled on manager Slaven Bilić.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of West Brom vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

West Brom vs Chelsea: Where and when?

All eyes will be on The Hawthorns on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the West Brom vs Chelsea game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.