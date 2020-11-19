Instead of picking up where last season left off, season 17 of Grey's Anatomy began about a month and a half into the pandemic and Seattle Grace Hospital is already struggling with the new protocols and changes needed to deal with the coronavirus. In the season premiere, we saw that the hospital is running low on Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Dr. Koracick put in an order for masks and face shields for the staff but unfortunately when the shipment arrived, it only contained booties.

Grey's Anatomy returned to television last week for its 17th season on the air after the longest hiatus in the show's 15 year history with a two-hour crossover event with ABC's Station 19. Dr. Meredith Grey and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Seattle Grace Hospital will continue their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in this week's episode titled "My Happy Ending" and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV.

While we did see Andrew DeLuca finally accept the fact that he needs help for his bipolar disorder, the biggest turn of events in last week's premiere occurred when Dr. Grey passed out in the hospital parking lot and had a vision of her late husband Derek, played by Patrick Dempsey, on the beach. This surprise was kept tightly under wraps while filming season 17 of Grey's Anatomy and according to showrunner Krista Vernoff, even the show's actors, crew and some of the writers didn't know Derek would be returning after being killed off in the season 11 finale.

Did Dr. Grey faint from the exhaustion of taking care of her patients who are dying from Covid-19 or perhaps does she have the virus herself? We'll likely find out in this week's episode and such a diagnosis would make sense given that this season of the show is dedicated to America's healthcare and other frontline workers.

Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to see how the staff at Seattle Grace Hospital dealt with the pandemic, we'll show you how to watch the latest episode from season 17 of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - When and where?

New episodes from season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will air every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. The third episode this season titled "My Happy Ending" will premiere on Thursday, November 19.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

