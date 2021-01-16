Within just a few days, Joe Biden will officially be the President of the United States. In celebration of the historic event, a livestream titled "We The People" will be held this weekend as the first-of-its-kind virtual inaugural concert that the entire country will be able to watch from home. The show is set to feature a range of inspiring speakers and hosts from celebrity guests to community leaders, and of course some of the most popular entertainers in the world.

Along with hosts Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing, "We The People" will feature appearances by AJR, Michael Bivins, Connie Britton, Sophia Bush, Jaime Camil, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper, Carole King, Kal Penn, James Taylor, and Will.I.Am.

You will need to donating to Biden's inauguration campaign via ActBlue if you want to watch the concert, though there's no set price you need to donate. Any amount donated will secure you a ticket to the livestream for this weekend, while higher donation tiers may even score you a commemorative ticket or poster.

While there shouldn't be any location restrictions that block access based on where you live, we have some VPN advice below if you are having trouble watching the show.

"We The People" virtual concert: When and where

The "We The People" virtual inaugural concert airs live this Sunday, January 17 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You'll want to make sure you catch the show while it airs live as there's no guarantee it will be available to watch after it ends. Make sure to get your ticket now by donating to Biden's campaign today so you don't miss any of the performances once the show begins.

Though the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the video stream above, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show before it begins.

How to watch "We The People" virtual concert live stream

This year's inaugural events are the most accessible in the history of America. No matter where you are, you'll be able to stream the "We The People" virtual concert without much trouble. You'll just need to make sure you purchase a ticket before the show begins. The link to watch the show will be provided on the receipt you receive in your email, so be sure to enter your email address correctly during checkout! Once you have the link, you'll be able to open it and watch the show when it starts on just about any modern device, from smartphones and tablets to your computer or even a smart TV using its web browser.

This virtual inaugural concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the event due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.