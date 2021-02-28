The post-apocalyptic zombie show based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard first premiered back in 2010. So far there have been 10 seasons of the Walking Dead and while season 10 was originally supposed to end after episode 16, AMC decided to extend it further with the release of six all-new episodes before season 11 premieres sometime this fall.

Ahead of its 11th and final season which will air later this year, The Walking Dead is returning to AMC with six new bonus episodes and we have all the details on how you can watch them on TV or online.

The Walking Dead tells the story of sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) who wakes from a coma to discover that the world has been overrun by zombies. Grimes then travels to Atlanta where he finds his wife Lori, his son Carl and a group of other survivors. The first season of the show ended up being a hit and in the years since, Rick's group has holed up on a farm, in an abandoned prison, in a safe haven called Terminus and finally in the town of Alexandria to escape the hordes of zombies known as walkers which now roam the Earth freely.

In season 10 of the show which aired last year, viewers got a glimpse of the ongoing war between the survivors and a group of villains known as "The Whisperers" whose leader Alpha controls a large horde of walkers. While Alpha was assassinated and her right-hand man Beta took control of The Whisperers, the survivors were eventually able to defeat him and the horde.

The six new episodes that make up season 10C of The Walking Dead will focus on the impact of Maggie's return and deal with the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

Whether you're a big zombie fan or have been watching the show since it first aired, we'll show you how to watch The Walking Dead season 10C from anywhere in the world.

The Walking Dead season 10C - When and where?

The Walking Dead season 10C will premiere on AMC on Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/PT. The show's extended 10th season will feature six all-new episodes which will air weekly at the same time.

Watch The Walking Dead from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The WalkingDead in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the extended 10th season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.